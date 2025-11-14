Arab Finance: Gold prices in Egypt collectively rose on Thursday, according to Dahab Masr’s data.

At 3:21 pm, the 24-karat gold price hit EGP 6,469.07 per gram for buying and EGP 6,399.36 for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold price increased to EGP 5,661 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,600 for selling.

Finally, the international gold ounce price recorded $4230.8 for buying and $4,230 for selling.

