Arab Finance: Gold prices in Egypt declined on Sunday, with the 24-karat hitting EGP 4,868.5 per gram for buying and EGP 4,891.5 for selling, iSagha’s data revealed.

The 22-karat gold price also retreated to EGP 4,483.75 per gram for selling and EGP 4,462.75 for buying.

Additionally, the 21-karat gold price stood at EGP 4,260 per gram for buying and EGP 4,280 for selling.

The price of 18-karat gold registered EGP 3,651.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,668.5 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold pound went down to EGP 34,080 for buying and EGP 34,240 for selling.

Finally, the gold ounce recorded $3,023.47 for buying and $3,024.24 for selling.

