Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt fell on Tuesday after the 24-karat gold declined to EGP 5,194.25 per gram for buying and EGP 5,222.75 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price amounted to EGP 4,761.5 for purchasing and EGP 4,787.5 per gram for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold price hit EGP 4,545 per gram for buying and EGP 4,570 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price reached EGP 3,895.75 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,917.25 for selling.

Finally, the gold pound’s price retreated to EGP 36,360 for buying and EGP 36,560 for selling.