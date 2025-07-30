Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt fell on Tuesday, with the 24-karat gold hitting EGP 5,200 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,222.75 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price fell to EGP 4,766.75 for buying and EGP 4,787.5 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold price declined to EGP 4,550 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,570 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price registered EGP 3,900 per gram for buying and EGP 3,917.25 for selling.

Finally, the gold pound’s price recorded EGP 36,400 for purchasing and EGP 36,560 for selling.