Arab Finance: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK – Egypt) has reported a 372.87% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated profits attributable to the parent company during the first half (H1) of 2024, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 14th.

The company’s consolidated profits excluding minority interest declined to EGP 92.554 million in H1 2024, from EGP 19.572 million in H1 2023.

Net consolidated sales jumped to EGP 1.356 billion in the six-month period ended June 30th, from EGP 996.491 million in the same period a year earlier.

GSK Egypt recorded a standalone net profit of EGP 99.540 million in H1 2024, up from EGP 9.243 million in H1 2023.

GSK Egypt, a member of the British pharmaceutical company Glaxo Group, is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacturing, packaging, marketing, selling, and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

