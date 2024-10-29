RABAT-- French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Morocco on Monday, on the of King Mohammed VI's invitation, will aim at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, especially after France recognized Morocco's sovereignty over the Moroccan Sahara.

According to Moroccan media, the French president would be accompanied by an official delegation consisting of ten ministers, including the Foreign Minister, the Interior Minister, the defense Minister, and the Agriculture Minister along with a number of elected officials.

The Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol, and Chancellery said in a statement, "This visit reflects the depth of bilateral relations, based on a deep-rooted and solid partnership, and the shared determination of the two Heads of State to strengthen the multi-dimensional ties between the two countries." This visit aims to be a new start to bilateral relations after three years of tension over a number of issues, especially the French position on the Moroccan Sahara, which Macron corrected in a letter addressed to the King last June, affirming his support for the sovereignty.

With this recognition, the opportunity to strengthen the strategic partnership between them opened up, which prompted King Mohammed VI to extend an invitation to President Macron to visit Morocco, beginning a new chapter between the two countries.

During the three-day visit, France seeks to sign a number of agreements and contracts with Morocco in various fields and sectors, including energy, industry, defense, security, technology, immigration, culture, education and environment.

It is also expected that during his meeting with the King, Macron will reveal a number of investment projects directed at the Saharan regions, with France intending to open a French consulate and cultural center in the city of Laayoune in the Moroccan Sahara.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).