Egyptian cabinet has approved a proposal from France’s Alstom to establish an industrial complex in Alexandria’s Borg El Arab city, according to a cabinet statement issued on July 5th.

The proposal also includes the establishment of two factories for Alstom; the first for the production of railway electric systems and components, and the second will be responsible for producing all types of mobile units for metro lines, trams, LRT, and monorail.

The products of these two factories will be exported to various countries, while the first batch of products of the second factory will be utilized in favor of Egypt’s line 6 of Cairo Metro.

The two factories will be built on an area of 31 feddans that is expandable in the future by 9 feddans, to bring its total size to 40 feddans.

In addition, the two factories will provide 1,200 job opportunities for engineers and technicians.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).