Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar will head the Tunisian delegation to the 161st session of the Arab League's Council at the Ministerial Level, said a Ministry statement issued on Tuesday evening.

The session is scheduled to be held in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday, March 6.

Arab foreign ministers' attention during this session will be focused on the dire situations in the occupied Palestinian territories and the coordination of Arab efforts to halt the Zionist aggression on Gaza and all of Palestine.

Key issues at both regional and international levels will be addressed, along with Arab relations with regional and international groupings and blocs.

In the margins of this session, FM Ammar will have meetings with the Secretary-General of the Arab League and a number of Arab foreign ministers.

