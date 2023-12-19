Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt (FAIT) reported a 4.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in business volume at the end of November 2023, according to the indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on December 19th.

The bank’s business volume recorded EGP 179.523 billion at the end of November, compared to EGP 171.702 billion in November 2022.

Total assets grew by 4.6% YoY to EGP 176.513 billion last November, compared to EGP 168.731 billion in the same month of 2022.

The number of customers’ accounts went up by 2.1% YoY to EGP 2.002 billion in November from EGP 1.961 billion in the corresponding month last year.

Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt is a financial institution that offers banking and investment services in accordance with Islamic Sharia principles through its head office and 27 branches located across the country.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).