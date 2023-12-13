Exports of Egyptian food industries increased by 15% year on year (YoY) during the first 10 months of 2023 to $4.3 billion, up from $3.8 billion, Chairman of the Food Export Council (FEC) Hani Berzi announced on the launch of Food Africa Expo on December 12th.

The Arab world topped the list of receivers of Egyptian food exports from January to October, with $2.344 million worth of imports or 55% of total exports.

The EU came in second place with $740 million in imports, representing 17% of Egypt’s total food exports, followed by non-Arab African countries with $380 million worth of imports that made up 9% of the country’s total exports.

