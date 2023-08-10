Egyptian Transport and Commercial Services Company (EGYtrans) posted a 66% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profits after tax for the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the firm’s financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 10th.

The company has recorded a consolidated net profit after tax of EGP 33.446 million in H1 2023, compared to a net profit after tax of EGP 20.150 million in H1 2022.

Consolidated sales dropped 4% YoY to EGP 179.599 million during the January-June period of this year from EGP 187.124 million during the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the company’s standalone net profit after tax increased to EGP 38.828 million in H1 2023 from EGP 29.609 million in the same half of 2022.

EGYtrans is an Egypt-based company engaged in international sea, air, and land transportation services.

The company offers a wide range of services such as import and export, general cargo handling, dry cargo handling, customs clearance, warehousing, packing, and specialized transportation.

