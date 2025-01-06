Egypt’s imports of wheat increased by 40% year-on-year (YoY) to 14 million tons during 2024, government sources told Al Arabiya Business.

This is compared to 2023 wheat imports, which amounted to about 10 million tons.

The sources attributed the surge to higher private-sector purchases.

This aligns with the state’s objectives to increase the strategic stock of wheat locally amid a rise in general market consumption.

Egypt consumes about 20.6 million tons of wheat annually, of which it produces about 9 million tons, according to official data.

