The Egyptian government is looking to increase local wheat purchases from farmers by 11% to reach 4 million tons in the upcoming harvest season, which starts in mid-April, Asharq Business reported citing Supply Minister Sherif Farouk.

Egypt’s wheat planting season began in mid-November and will continue until the end of January.

The harvest is expected to run from mid-April to mid-July, covering a total cultivated area of 3.1 million feddans, compared to 3.2 million feddans last year.

Farouk stated that Egypt aims to import about 6 million tons of wheat this year. In 2024, the country’s wheat imports reached a decade-high of 14.2 million tons, a 31% increase from the previous year.

The government’s share of imports rose by 30% to 6.2 million tons.

Farouk noted that Egypt’s total wheat consumption stood at approximately 20 million tons last year, with similar consumption levels expected in 2025.

He also revealed plans for potential cooperation with Saudi Arabia on restructuring the Holding Company for Food Industries (HCFI) and expanding Saudi Panda retail chains in Egypt, which currently operate two branches.

Cooperation discussions are ongoing and will likely include the 38 companies affiliated with the holding company, along with partnerships in its retail outlets.

