MOSCOW: Egypt, the biggest buyer of Russian wheat, imported 6.3 million metric tons from July 2024 to January 2025, a 70% increase compared to last year, analysts from rail carrier Rusagrotrans said in a report published on Monday.

Rusagrotrans said wheat exports from Russia continued at a record pace so far this season with the country, the world's top wheat exporter, shipping 32.2 million metric tons, 1.3% more than in the same period of the last season.

The acceleration precedes new export quotas on February 15 that will slow shipments. In line with the new quotas Russia can export 10.6 million metric tons of wheat before July 1, 2025.

Bangladesh, which bought 2.3 million tons, emerged as the second-largest buyer in the 2024/25 season, while Turkey, which introduced an import ban to protect its domestic market, slipped to third place with a 47% drop in Russian wheat imports.

Algiers, which bought 1.7 million tons of Russian wheat, and Kenya, which bought 1.4 million tons, were the fourth and the fifth largest importers. (Reporting by Olga Popova, writing by Gleb Bryanski; editing by Barbara Lewis)