Egypt - Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairperson Osama Rabie recently met with Chen Zhengjun, President of China’s FAMSUN, to discuss potential collaboration in food security. The talks centered on forming a strategic partnership as part of the SCA’s broader development initiatives, leveraging FAMSUN’s expertise in agricultural engineering and food security solutions.

Rabie emphasized the SCA’s commitment to fostering international cooperation, particularly with key development partners like FAMSUN, to attract new investments and expand economic activities. He highlighted the authority’s dedication to maximizing the Suez Canal’s strategic position by diversifying income sources through large-scale development projects.

He also reaffirmed the Egyptian political leadership’s strong support for food security initiatives, recognizing them as crucial to national well-being. Rabie assured FAMSUN of the SCA’s readiness to facilitate the collaboration, ensuring smooth implementation and success.

For his part, Zhengjun expressed enthusiasm about the economic prospects of working with the SCA, citing Egypt’s growing role as a hub for trade and investment. He acknowledged the Suez Canal’s strategic significance, extensive resources, and potential for fostering global integration. Zhengjun further stated that, should an agreement be reached, FAMSUN would deploy top experts across all project phases—from planning and design to execution—to guarantee the initiative’s success and contribute to agricultural advancement in the region.

At the meeting’s conclusion, both parties agreed to draft a comprehensive framework detailing areas of cooperation, along with financial and technical considerations, to conduct feasibility studies for proposed projects.

FAMSUN is a global leader in agricultural engineering, technology solutions, and agro-industrial manufacturing. The company specializes in developing strategic grain and oil storage silos using cutting-edge technology. Among its key projects is the grain storage silo complex in the New Delta Project’s industrial zone along the Dabaa axis, completed in collaboration with the Mostakbal Misr agency. This facility was inaugurated by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in May 2024.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt