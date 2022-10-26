The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) has launched its promotional campaign on various local and global platforms ahead of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) to be hosted in Sharm El-Sheikh in November, according to a statement on October 24th.

The huge first-of-its-kind campaign comes within the SCZone’s new framework and direction towards attracting further foreign investments in different industrial sectors.

As per the SCZone’s plan for 2020-2025, the zone aims to reach global markets and attract further investments to achieve development.

The campaign focuses on the efforts done by the SCZone in the localization of the green fuel industry to be used in exportation and supplying ships.

Commenting on the campaign launch, CEO of SCZone Walid Gamal El-Din said that the zone represents the future of economy and investments in Egypt.

The SCZone offered 100,000 jobs and is targeting to reach 1 million job opportunities by 2030, Gamal El-Din added.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).