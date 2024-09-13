Egypt - President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has instructed the government to carefully implement and monitor the new package of tax reforms aimed at simplifying the tax system and enhancing services for investors, as per a presidency statement.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, El-Sisi reviewed this package of facilities recently announced by the Ministry of Finance.

The meeting also covered key economic indicators and government efforts to create a better environment for investment, especially in the industrial sector.

