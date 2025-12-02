Arab Finance: Egypt’s poultry market saw a marked decline in chicken prices on Sunday, November 30th, with white chicken prices leading the drop, according to the Cabinet’s Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

Prices of white chicken, the country’s most widely consumed variety, fell to EGP 59 per kilo at farms, reaching about EGP 69 for consumers.

Meanwhile, sasso chicken price per kilo stood at EGP 73 at farms and EGP 83 for consumers.

Chick prices also stabilized, with both white and sasso chicks selling at EGP 13 each.

Moreover, several food categories saw additional price shifts, as beef (kandouz) rose 2.6% month-on-month, tilapia fish climbed 2.6% monthly and 6.9% annually, and packaged milk increased 1.4% month-on-month.

On the other hand, egg carton prices dropped 5.3% over the month, while white chicken prices fell 4.4% month-on-month and 16% year-on-year.

