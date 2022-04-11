Cairo - Port Said has collected EGP 3.15 billion in customs duties, taxes, and other fees during March 2022, the Egyptian Customs Authority announced on Sunday.

El-Shahat Ghaturi, Head of the Egyptian Customs Authority, noted that Port Said issued 3,700 final imported customs certificates last month for strategic goods and general cargo such as wheat, legumes, maize, cars, and spare parts.

Ghaturi added that the taxes and customs fees collected for the certificates amounted to EGP 534.15 million, while the value-added tax (VAT) and other fees totalled EGP 2.61 billion.

Last September, the total value of taxes and customs duties collected in Port Said reached EGP 2.84 billion.

