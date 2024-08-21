Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar discussed the most important axes of the National Human Development Project “Bidaya” (Start) on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on outlining the project’s key elements and its alignment with Egypt’s national development goals.

Abdel Ghaffar highlighted that the “Bidaya” project was developed based on Egypt’s Vision 2030, the outcomes of the National Dialogue, the Egyptian government’s work program, and the national strategies of relevant authorities.

“Egypt’s Vision 2030 includes pillars to enhance the goals of human development in Egypt,” Abdel Ghaffar said. “These include: protecting national security and Egypt’s foreign policy, building the Egyptian person and enhancing his well-being, building a competitive economy that attracts investments, and achieving political stability and national cohesion.”

The Minister of Health explained that through the evaluation and monitoring of indicators, it became clear that there are opportunities for improvement and development across these areas.

“We will work to achieve real improvement in these areas,” Abdel Ghaffar said. “These are represented in a comprehensive health system, better education, providing decent work for all, and achieving social protection.”

The project aims to provide a health system that includes everyone, a better education system that contributes to providing future jobs, decent work for all citizens, integrated and sustainable urban development, and support for youth as partners today and leaders of tomorrow.

“We will also empower women and promote equal opportunities in all fields,” Abdel Ghaffar said.

The Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development emphasised the strategic objectives of the National Human Development Project.

“We aim to enhance the quality of life and achieve sustainable development by improving the education and health axes,” Abdel Ghaffar said. “We will also enhance skills to prepare for the labour market at all ages, at the local and global levels, to prepare a qualified citizen with skills that enable him to contribute effectively to economic and social development.”

