Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) posted a 3.2% year-on-year (YoY) uptick in consolidated net profits after tax during the first nine months of 2023, according to financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 29th.

The company’s net profits after tax and non-controlling interest jumped to EGP 5.223 billion in the nine months to September 30th, up from EGP 5.059 billion during the January-September period of 2022.

Meanwhile, sales rose to EGP 13.243 billion in the nine-month period from EGP 12.344 billion the year-ago period.

The company reported previously a 40.9% year-on-year (YoY) surge in standalone net profits after tax during the first nine months of 2023.

MOPCO is an Egypt-based company that is engaged in the production, marketing, wholesaling, and distribution of fertilizers and petrochemical products. The company's various products include ammonia, urea, and nitrogen.

