Egypt's exports of iron and steel grew by 46% during the first five months of 2023, hitting $943 million, compared to $647 million during the same period of 2022, according to the monthly report issued by the Export Council for Building Materials, Refractory, and Metallurgy Industries (ECBM).

The report indicated that a total of 69 countries received imports of iron and steel from Egypt during the January-May period.

Spain’s imports of iron and steel from the North African country were valued at $187.745 million, rising by 32% year on year (YoY).

Moreover, Egypt’s iron and steel exports to Türkiye surged by 1,388% to $109.261 million in the period from January to May.

Additionally, the US imported $103.536 million worth of Iron and steel from Egypt, while the country’s exports to Italy fell by 20% YoY to $95.195 million.

