Gold reserves in Egypt rose to $7.974 billion in July from $7.738 billion in June, according to data released by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

Egypt’s balance of special drawing rights (SDRs), included in the net international reserves (NIR), soared to $376 million in July, compared to $27 million in June, the data showed.

It is worth noting that the country’s NIR inched up to $34.879 billion at the end of July from $34.806 billion at end-June.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).