Egypt - Chairperson of Supply and Internal Trade Committee at the Federation of Chambers of Commerce Matta Bishai said that Egypt is keen on stabilizing the situation in Sudan, added that Egypt’s exports to Sudan have increased by 12.4% over the past year on an annual basis, according to data issued by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.

Bishai noted that the Egypt’s exports to Sudan amounted to approximately $929.2m in 2022, compared to $826.8m in 2021, explaining that there is an opportunity for Egypt to enhance its exports to Sudan and African countries, especially in light of road infrastructure that Egypt has developed to link and enhance its trade with countries of the African continent.

He highlighted the strong will of the two countries to establish a railway between Cairo and Khartoum, which confirms the leadership’s keenness to facilitate communication between the two peoples.

Egypt is keen on the stability of Sudan, Bishai noted, elaborating that the conflicts taking place in Sudan have a negative impact on trade with Egypt, whether exports or imports.

He explained that urea is at the top of commodities that Egypt exported to Sudan during the past year, with a value of about $133.8m, besides; there are many commodities and products that Egypt exported to Sudan, including medicines, cement, furniture, and other products and commodities.

