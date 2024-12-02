The Egyptian Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib and the Minister of Economic Affairs of North Rhine-Westphalia witnessed the signing of a joint cooperation declaration between the Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS) and NRW Global Business, as per a statement.

The agreement focuses on implementing a digital action plan to enhance trade and investment ties, with progress to be reviewed at the upcoming economic summit in Cairo.

During a joint meeting, the ministers discussed expanding cooperation and announced plans for a German delegation to visit Egypt next year.

Led by the North Rhine-Westphalian minister, the delegation will include companies from the state and participate in the second session of the Egypt-North Rhine-Westphalia economic summit.

The first session of the summit, inaugurated by the two ministers, saw the participation of around 100 German companies interested in investing in Egypt.

El-Khatib highlighted Egypt’s recent economic reforms, investment opportunities, and strategic position as a trade link between Germany and global markets.

He invited German companies to capitalize on these opportunities while addressing challenges in trade relations.

The Head of ECS projected that trade between Egypt and Germany could reach €9 billion by next year, up from €7 billion, with North Rhine-Westphalia accounting for €3 billion under the new plan.

