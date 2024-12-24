Egypt - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has officially launched a new service that enables instant money transfers to Egypt from anywhere in the world, available at any time, seven days a week.

The announcement was made in a video, outlining how individuals can use the service to send money seamlessly across borders.

This move is part of the CBE's ongoing efforts to modernize the country's financial infrastructure, supporting the transition to a cashless society in alignment with Egypt’s Vision 2030.

The video also highlights a list of international agents and correspondents currently offering the service, with further additions planned in the near future.

