An Egyptian government source has unveiled the names of key ministers set to be appointed in an upcoming cabinet reshuffle. Reappointed Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly will lead the new cabinet, which will be sworn in on Wednesday.

According to the source who spoke to Daily News Egypt, Badr Abdelatty, formerly Egypt’s ambassador to the European Union, will take on the role of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, succeeding Sameh Shoukry.

Ahmed Kouchouk, former Deputy Minister of Finance for Fiscal Policies and Institutional Reform, will assume the position of Minister of Finance, replacing Mohamed Maait.

Additionally, Kamel Al-Wazir is slated to become Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Industry. Hassan El-Khatib, a non-executive board member of the Central Bank of Egypt and former Managing Director of Equity at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, will serve as Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade.

Sherif Farouk will replace Aly Moselhi as Minister of Supply, while Usama Al-Azhari will take over as Minister of Awqaf (Religious Endowments), succeeding Mohamed Mokhtar Goma.

Furthermore, Maya Morsi, previously President of the National Council for Women of Egypt, will head the Ministry of Social Solidarity, replacing Nevine Al-Kabbaj.

Sherif El Sherbini, head of the New Administrative Capital Authority, will assume the role of Minister of Housing, and Mahmoud Fawzi, who led President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s presidential campaign, will be appointed Minister of Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

In addition to ministerial changes, the source revealed that the governors of Cairo, Alexandria, and Luxor will also be replaced.

The outgoing ministers from Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly’s government include those responsible for petroleum, aviation, planning, local development, and tourism.

