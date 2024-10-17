Arab Contractors Company has been awarded a $70 million contract to design and construct the Iganga-Kamuli road over 56 kilometers in Uganda, as per a statement by the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities.

The project, considered a priority by the Ugandan government, aims to boost internal trade and strengthen commercial links, particularly supporting Uganda's exports to Kenya.

Arab Contractors has successfully delivered four road projects in Uganda over the past five years, spanning a total of 160 kilometers.

The company is also working on internal road projects in Palesa and Kumi, valued at $34 million.

