Egypt’s unemployment rate reached 7.4% in 2021, down by 0.5% from 2020, according to a statement by the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS) on Saturday.

CAPMAS also said that the unemployment rate among young people aged 15 to 29 years remained unchanged from 2020, recording 15% of the total labour force.

Moreover, the unemployment rate among male youths reached 10.8% and 35.9% among female youths.

The unemployment rate for people in the same age group with average and above average qualifications also reached 19.8%, up from 2020’s 19.4%, with males representing 14.2% and females 41.2%.

Furthermore, the country’s estimated workforce reached 29.3m persons in 2021, up from 2020’s 28.4m — an increase of 3.2% — with the urban workforce comprising 13.1m people and the countryside encompassing 16.2m.

CAPMAS pointed out that the percentage of the unemployed who used to work was 52.5%, down from 2020’s 58.3%.

