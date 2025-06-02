Arab Finance: Egypt’s agricultural exports rose significantly from the beginning of this year until the end of May, exceeding 4.8 million tons, up from 4.3 million tons in the same period last year, as per a statement.

Citrus fruits, potatoes, onions, guava, beans, sweet potatoes, grapes, and strawberries were the most exported during the five-month period.

However, citrus fruits topped the list of exports with over 1.8 million tons, followed by fresh potatoes at nearly 1.1 million tons.

Beans, including both fresh and dry varieties, ranked third with exports totaling 130,000 tons.

Onion came in fourth place with 106,000 tons exported, while sweet potatoes followed closely, ranking fifth with 101,000 tons.