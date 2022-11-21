Egyptian agricultural exports reached a volume of around 5.615 million tons during the period from January 1st until November 16th, up 9.1% from the same period a year earlier, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Al-Sayed El-Quseir revealed in an official statement on November 18th.

Exports of citrus amounted to 1.674 million tons in the January-November period, while exports of fresh potatoes reached 863,231 tons.

The volume of exports of onions, grapes, beans, and pomegranate recorded 431,469 tons, 154,010 tons, 165,001 tons, and 131,250 tons respectively.

Exports of sweet potatoes reached 122,590 tons, while exports of mango and tomato amounted to 66,905 tons and 37,870 tons, respectively.

Moreover, Egypt’s exports of garlic, strawberries, guava, and watermelon were 30,502 tons, 19,734 tons, 10,605 tons, and 9,130 tons, respectively.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).