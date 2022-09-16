Arab Finance: Egyptian Ministry of Trade and Industry has lifted the ban on exports of a number of staple food commodities for a six-month period starting March, Ahram Online reported on September 13th.

The food commodities are mainly wheat, flour, fava bean, lentils, oils, and pasta, the local news agency reported, citing the trade ministry.

As per the recent decision, Egyptian exports now can export these food commodities without any restrictions.

In March, Egypt decided to ban exports of various food commodities after the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The ban was eventually extended for another three months in June.