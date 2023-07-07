The House of Representatives’ Economic Affairs Committee approved amendment to the Investment Law to provide investors with new incentives and facilitations, the National Media Authority (Maspero) announced.

The amendment aims to put a new mechanism for developing the investment map and expand the scope of projects that may be granted a single approval or a golden license.

This move is sought to improve the investment climate and attract capital to the country over the coming period.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).