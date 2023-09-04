Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesperson of the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stressed the importance of the role of parliamentary diplomacy in recent years in expressing peoples’ positions on foreign policy issues.

Abu Zeid made the remarks Sunday during a lecture to several managers and officials of parliamentary divisions from Arab parliaments on parliamentary diplomacy as a tool to put forward the views of countries on foreign policy issues.

He pointed out that the parliaments of countries have an inherent and growing role in shaping and influencing foreign policy decisions, and contribute directly to the presentation of the visions of states and societies on various regional and international issues.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson drew attention to the growing role of parliamentary friendship associations in strengthening cooperation relations between countries, as well as the role of parliamentary delegations in exploring opportunities for cooperation, addressing tensions in contentious issues and mediating in conflict situations.

He stressed the importance of distinguishing between the major issues of the homeland, which should not be the subject of partisan disagreement.

“It is important to have consensus positions among those working in the field of parliamentary diplomacy, and other topics where the visions of political parties differ in ways to address them according to priorities.”

Abu Zeid stressed the need to intensify coordination mechanisms between the executive and legislative authorities on foreign policy issues, while respecting the principle of separation of powers, in order to ensure that members of Parliament are fully aware of the nature of the issues raised on the regional and international arenas and their effects on the higher interests of the state.

The meeting witnessed an open dialogue that included responding to the inquiries of the heads of departments and officials of the parliamentary divisions in the Arab parliaments, on ways to enhance the efficiency of the diplomatic tools of the Arab parliaments, and the role of Arab parliamentary diplomacy in defending the issues of the Arab world.

The discussions also addressed ways to deal with external challenges facing Arab countries and peoples, including the role of parliamentary diplomacy in addressing mental image issues and expressing the culture, interests and priorities of Arab peoples.

