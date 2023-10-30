A top Hamas official on Sunday called on Egypt to take "decisive" action to speed up aid to Gaza amid criticism over the pace of vital supplies reaching the war-torn Palestinian territory.

"Egypt should not remain a spectator," Hamas politburo member Musa Abu Marzouk said in a statement. "We expect a decisive stance by Egypt allowing aid to enter Gaza as soon as possible."

Gaza is suffering critical shortages of food, water, medicines and fuel that aid agencies have warned could cause deaths.