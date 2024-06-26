Egypt - The Food Export Council of Egypt recently reported a significant increase in food exports to the US market during the first quarter of 2024. Exports reached $67m, marking a 22% growth compared to the same period last year when they stood at $54.9m. The United States remains a crucial importer of Egyptian food products, accounting for approximately 4% of Egypt’s total exports.

As part of its efforts to boost exports to the US, the Food Export Council facilitated the participation of 45 Egyptian companies in the Summer Fancy Food Show. This three-day event featured a diverse range of Egyptian food products and was coordinated with the Egypt Expo & Convention Authority (EECA).

Within the show, 31 companies showcased their offerings under the Egyptian pavilion, while an additional 14 member companies participated in a separate pavilion organized in collaboration with the Export Council and the USAID TRADE project.

To further promote Egyptian products, the Food Export Council collaborated with the Egyptian Commercial Service and its Washington office. Their joint efforts aimed to invite major American importers to explore cooperation opportunities by visiting the Egyptian pavilion and engaging with exhibiting companies.

The showcased products included frozen vegetables and fruits, pasta, sweets, snacks, canned goods, juices, tomato sauce, concentrates, dairy products, cheeses, honey, jams, cooking oils, olives, olive oil, pickles, and other items widely accepted in the American market.

Additionally, the council regularly organizes trade missions to international markets, particularly those lacking specialized exhibitions. These missions, conducted in cooperation with the Egyptian Commercial Service and marketing experts, facilitate access to serious importers and contribute to Egypt’s vision of achieving ambitious export targets.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

