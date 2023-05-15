EgyptAir has signed a long-term agreement with the travel technology specialist Amadeus to boost flight reservation systems, according to an emailed release sent on May 15th.

As per the deal, the Egyptian airline will benefit from Amadeus’ flexible solutions, including its new e-commerce platform.

It will also provide EgyptAir with Amadeus Revenue Management solution, which forecasts the accuracy of reservations by analyzing customers’ behaviors, competitive prices, and production capacities.

In addition, the airline will count on Amadeus Altéa Booking Intelligence solution to prevent fraud.

The deal comes within the framework of EgyptAir’s digital transformation plans, the airline’s Chairman Yehia Zakaria said.

