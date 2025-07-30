Arab Finance: Zilla Capital has advised Triquera B.V., the majority shareholder of Minapharm Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries, in Admaius Capital Partners minority stake investment to support Minapharm’s regional and global biotech expansion, according to a statement.

The strategic capital increase, through which Admaius acquired a minority equity in Triquera, will enable the two companies to boost the availability of advanced biologic treatments.

Admaius and Triquera will join forces to accelerate development, expand production, and improve access in underserved markets across Africa and the Middle East.

Moustafa El-Shenety, Managing Partner of Zilla Capital and Head of Investment Banking, highlighted that this partnership will support Minapharm in advancing its regional and global strategic objectives.

El-Shenety added that the transaction will serve as a catalyst for further innovation and global growth in the biotech sector, reflecting a strong rebound in Egypt’s pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

Meanwhile, Triquera was advised by Matouk Bassiouny Bassiouny & Hennawy as sole legal counsel. Admaius was advised by White & Case LLP & Case as sole legal counsel.