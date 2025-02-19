Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Karim Badawi and Yemen’s Minister of Oil and Minerals Saeed Suleiman Al-Shamasi reviewed investment opportunities in the fields of petroleum and mining, according to a statement.

On the sidelines of the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2025), the two ministers agreed to form a joint working team to identify areas of cooperation over the coming period.

On his part, Badawi stressed that the Egyptian petroleum and mineral resources sector is ready to provide all kinds of support to Yemen in a way that serves economic goals of both nations.

Meanwhile, Al-Shamasi highlighted the country's interest in benefiting from the expertise of Egyptian oil companies and forming partnerships in mining activities, leveraging mineral wealth and ports on the Red Sea coast.

