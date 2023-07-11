CAIRO - Egypt's government is preparing more offerings of stakes in state-owned enterprises in addition to those in 32 companies that have already been announced, the prime minister said on Tuesday.

One quarter of the stake sales in the 32 companies had already been dealt with, Mostafa Madbouly told a press conference in Cairo.

Egypt intends to meet all its financial commitments and pay its debts, Madbouly said, adding that the government was late on commitments to some local companies.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Nayera Abdallah Writing by Aidan Lewis)