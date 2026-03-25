Arab Finance: Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy of Egypt Mahmoud Esmat affirmed that the sector is on high alert across all levels to address the effects of the adverse weather conditions over the next two days, according to a statement.

Esmat directed the monitoring of all components of the unified electricity grid through the ministry's central operations room as part of an action plan to ensure the security and stability of the grid and maintain the continuity of electricity supply.

The ministry established emergency operations rooms that will be in constant communication with citizens to direct technical support and rapid intervention teams in all governorates to address reports and complaints.

Moreover, the central operations room will maintain monitoring with electricity production, transmission, and distribution companies nationwide to take all required measures to stabilize the power supply and secure the electrical grid during the severe weather conditions.

Technical teams from all distribution companies will also inspect network components, verifying the condition of all electrical equipment, kiosks, cables, and distribution panels across the distribution network.

Backup generators have been installed and are ready to serve vital facilities in case of power outages due to weather conditions, Esmat noted.

Meanwhile, the ministry called on all citizens to stay away from electrical equipment and streetlights for their safety during the severe weather conditions.