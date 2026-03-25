Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly reviewed the government’s economic reform program and measures to alleviate the impact of regional conflict on supply chains and global trade, according to a statement.

The meeting stressed the importance of coordinating with ministries and relevant authorities to ensure market stability and maintain strategic reserves of essential commodities at their current safe levels, Egypt's Cabinet Spokesperson Mohamed El-Homsany noted.

El-Homsany highlighted that the meeting addressed a focus on supporting the local industry to boost the industrial sector.

Madbouly also reaffirmed the state's commitment to implementing its economic reform program to promote financial stability, enhance the investment climate, and encourage the private sector to expand investment and production.

On his part, Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk emphasized maintaining economic activity, production, manufacturing, and exports through balanced and investment-friendly fiscal policies.

Kouchouk pointed out that the ministry is continuing to provide tax, customs, and real estate incentives to ease the burden on citizens as well as investors.

The meeting also touched upon the 28.4% increase announced by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) in remittances during the period from July 2025 to January 2026.

In this regard, the officials confirmed the availability of sufficient foreign currency reserves to secure strategic needs for essential commodities and production inputs for factories.