Arab Finance: Egypt has extended the exemption period granted to mobile phones brought by Egyptians living abroad from 90 days to 120 days, starting from April 1st, according to a statement.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty and Minister of Communications and Information Technology Raafat Hindy announced the decision, which aimed to facilitate services for expatriates and increase the benefits from the digital services provided.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two ministries in digital transformation and the development of consular services for Egyptians overseas.

At the beginning of this year, the government ended the customs exemption on imported mobile phones brought by travelers as of January 21st, with only mobile phones owned by Egyptian living abroad and tourists staying in Egypt remaining exempt from customs for 90 days.