Arab Finance: U Consume Finance (valU) has successfully closed its 17th securitized bond issuance, valued at EGP 460.7 million, according to a press release.

Valu concluded the transaction with EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The issuance is the first under the newly approved EGP 10 billion securitization program.

Rated Prime 1 (sf), the 12-month bond is backed by a receivables portfolio assigned to EFG for Securitization, which serves as the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the offering.

Karim Riad, CFO of Valu, commented: “This issuance marks a pivotal milestone in our ongoing strategy to diversify our funding base and strengthen our capital structure.”

Riad added: “Coming on the heels of our successful listing on the Egyptian Exchange, this transaction further demonstrates our ability to access diverse capital markets and reinforces our position as a leading force in Egypt’s fintech ecosystem.”

EFG Hermes acted as sole financial advisor, transaction manager, bookrunner, underwriter, and arranger on the issuance.

Meanwhile, Arab African International Bank (AAIB) acted as underwriter and custodian.

The issuance was also subscribed to by the Industrial Development Bank of Egypt (IDBE), Arab Banking Corporation (ABC), and Attijariwafa Bank. Dreny & Partners acted as legal advisor, and Baker Tilly as auditor.

