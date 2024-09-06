Egypt - Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turkish officials to enhance cooperation in exchanging expertise, according to a statement issued by the Egyptian side.

The MoU focuses on sharing knowledge in development aid activities, international negotiations, and development financing tools.

It aims to strengthen economic diplomacy through joint committees and collaborative efforts in sustainable development.

Al-Mashat highlighted Egypt’s commitment to leveraging international partnerships for sustainable development.

She emphasized the importance of transferring expertise and fostering close relations with regional and global institutions.

