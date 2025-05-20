Arab Finance: Egypt's fintech sector is growing remarkably, solidifying its position as a key player in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The country boasts a vibrant ecosystem of over 177 startups and payment service providers, marking a remarkable 5.5-fold increase in the past five years, according to the FinTech Landscape report issued by Entlaq.

These companies operate across diverse subsectors, including lending, payments, and business-to-business (B2B) marketplaces. This reflects the increasing adoption of digital financial services in Egypt.

Amid this rapid fintech evolution, we spoke to with Antony Sobhy, CEO of Trevi, a Cairo-based fintech startup. Trevi is redefining personal finance by integrating digital payments, loyalty rewards, lending, and personal finance management into a single, AI-powered platform. This exclusive interview offers valuable insights into the strategies and innovations driving this dynamic industry.

1-What inspired you to create Trevi, and how does it differentiate itself from other digital payment and loyalty apps on the market?

The inspiration for Trevi stemmed from recognizing how fragmented and overwhelming personal finance can be for everyday users. Most apps tend to focus on a single aspect, whether it is payments, loyalty programs, or budgeting, but very few offer a cohesive experience that brings these tools together.

Trevi sets itself apart by serving as a comprehensive, AI-powered financial platform that seamlessly integrates digital payments, loyalty rewards, lending, and personal finance management.

Our emphasis is on personalization and providing practical tools that empower users to make smarter financial decisions, not just facilitate transactions.

2-You have emphasized Trevi as an "all-in-one platform." What key financial and investment needs does Trevi address that other apps might overlook?

Trevi supports a broad spectrum of financial needs, from everyday spending and family budgeting to saving, lending, and investing. Unlike many apps, we leverage AI and behavioral data to provide real-time insights, predictive budgeting, and personalized financial recommendations.

Trevi also fills critical gaps in the market by offering features such as family wallets, “save now, pay later” options, and embedded lending. Our goal is to empower users to optimize their spending and build wealth, all within a single, unified platform.

3-The Family Wallet is one of Trevi's standout features. How does it help households manage their finances more effectively? And what user feedback have you received on this feature?

The Family Wallet is designed to help households consolidate spending, set budgets, and track expenses across all family members. Parents can allocate allowances, monitor children’s transactions, and set shared savings goals to promote financial awareness and discipline at home.

Based on our research and user group surveys, families see great value in having a centralized tool that encourages transparency, responsible spending, and better financial communication. It is especially appealing for parents looking to instill smart money habits in their children while maintaining full visibility and control.

4-Upcoming features like ‘Save Now, Pay Later’ (SNPL) and ‘Lending & Leasing’ services sound innovative. How do these features address current economic challenges like inflation?

With inflation, managing cash flow and planning big purchases is more critical than ever. SNPL allows users to set aside funds over time for major expenses, avoiding high-interest debt. Meanwhile, our Lending & Leasing services use AI-powered risk assessment to offer fair, flexible financing.

These features give users more control, reduce financial stress, and help them navigate the pressures of rising costs without falling into debt traps.

5-You have partnered with Paymob to support various payment methods, including NFC integration soon. How do these partnerships enhance Trevi’s capabilities?

Partnering with Paymob and other leading providers enables Trevi to offer the broadest possible range of secure, convenient payment options, from card payments and QR to NFC and beyond.

These integrations ensure our users can pay however and wherever they want, while keeping transactions smooth and secure. It also positions Trevi as a forward-thinking platform ready for future innovations in payments technology.

6-With Egypt’s fintech market projected to reach $157.86 billion by 2029, what opportunities do you see for Trevi in this rapidly growing sector?

Egypt’s booming fintech market is a huge opportunity for Trevi to reach millions of underserved consumers with our all-in-one approach. As digital adoption accelerates, there is a clear demand for platforms that make money management simpler, smarter, and more accessible.

Trevi is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation by combining payments, savings, lending, and loyalty in a single, AI-driven app.

7-You have set a target of 11.4 million users in five years. What strategies will Trevi employ to achieve this ambitious user acquisition goal?

To reach 11.4 million users, we are focused on strategic partnerships with leading merchants, banks, and fintechs to drive adoption at scale. We are also investing in community engagement, referral incentives, and localized campaigns.

Our platform’s flexibility lets us tailor features to different user segments, and our data-driven approach enables continuous optimization of our acquisition strategies.

8-Trevi plans to expand into the GCC and the North Africa, Levant, and Pakistan (NALP) regions, including countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Morocco. What strategies are you employing to adapt to these diverse markets?

We recognize that each market is unique, so we are adapting Trevi’s offerings to local regulatory, cultural, and consumer needs. This means partnering with local financial institutions, ensuring compliance, and providing multi-language support.

Our modular platform allows us to quickly localize features, payment methods, and rewards to ensure relevance and value in every region we enter.

9-What challenges do you anticipate as you expand regionally, and how is Trevi preparing to overcome them?

Key challenges include regulatory compliance, market competition, and building local trust. We proactively engage with regulators, build strong local partnerships, and invest in customer education.

Our scalable technology and agile team mean we can adapt quickly to market feedback and regulatory changes, ensuring we stay ahead as we grow.

10-How do you ensure that Trevi remains secure while offering seamless transactions across various payment methods?

Security is a top priority at Trevi. We use end-to-end encryption, real-time fraud detection, and rigorous compliance protocols to keep user data and transactions safe.

Regular security audits and partnerships with top-tier payment providers mean users can trust Trevi for both convenience and peace of mind.

11-Looking ahead, what is Trevi financial goals for 2025 in terms of revenue generation and profits?

For 2025, our primary goal is to achieve sustainable, scalable growth. We aim to significantly increase our user base, drive transaction volume, and expand our revenue streams through value-added services like lending, savings, and merchant partnerships.

Profitability is in focus, but we are prioritizing long-term growth and market leadership as the foundation for Trevi’s success.

