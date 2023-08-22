Egypt - Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir issued a decision to amend some provisions of the regulations of Law No. 118/1975 regarding import and export and the system of procedures for examination and control of imported and exported goods.

The decree came in the framework of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s directives to facilitate the procedures of import and export operations and to facilitate the movement of foreign trade.

The decree added a new article to the regulations issued by Ministerial Resolution No. 770/2005, according to which the General Organization for Import and Export Control (GOEIC) sets up a system for risk management in the inspection and testing of imported non-food industrial commodities so that these operations are carried out selectively based on controls for analysing risk factors.

Samir said that this decision comes within the framework of the ministry’s keenness to improve the system of services provided to exporters and importers through commitment to implementing the latest systems and rules internationally followed in procedures for examination. In addition to, release of exported and imported shipments, which contributes to facilitating the movement of trade between Egypt and countries.

The Minister issued another decree regarding the formation of a committee to set standards and controls for the integrated risk management system to examine non-food industrial commodities, headed by the GOEIC’s chairperson.

GOEIC’s Chairperson Essam Al-Naggar said that until the standards and controls of the integrated risk management system for examining imported non-food industrial commodities enter into force. The documentary examination will be sufficient for the aforementioned commodities imported from producers registered with the authority and who meet the provisions of Article 94 of the list of rules implementing the provisions of Law No. 118/1975 in the matter of import and export, provided that they are registered in the approved economic operator programme.

The head of the authority will have the right to conduct a random examination of any of the presented containers. If it is proven that the containers that were subjected to random examination do not conform to the specifications, the GOEIC warns the producing company to delete it from the register, and it is deleted in case of recurrence, Al-Naggar explained.

