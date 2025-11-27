Arab Finance: The total financing provided by entities regulated by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) amounted to EGP 954.2 billion in the first nine months of 2025, according to a statement.

Equity issuances led the financing with EGP 497.5 billion, followed by finance lease contracts with EGP 122.2 billion.

Securities issuances excluding stocks reached EGP 70.3 billion, whereas financing granted to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) hit EGP 76.9 billion.

Consumer financing totaled EGP 66 billion, while discounted securities amounted to EGP 91.9 billion, and mortgage finance recorded EGP 29.4 billion.

At the end of September 2025, the value of collateral on movable assets registered in the movable collateral registry reached EGP 3.9 trillion. Meanwhile, financing balances for MSMEs recorded EGP 92 billion.

The total value of insurance premiums collected stood at EGP 87.5 billion, while total compensation paid was EGP 46.8 billion. The private insurance fund investments registered EGP 22.9 billion.

Based on the FRA’s report for the period from January to September 2025 for the insurance sector, the total value of insurance premiums reached EGP 87.5 billion.

Property and liability insurance premiums totaled EGP 49.1 billion, while personal and capital formation insurance premiums amounted to EGP 38.4 billion.

Moreover, the total value of compensation paid by the insurance sector amounted to EGP 46.8 billion between January and September 2025.

The value of compensation paid for property and liability insurance amounted to EGP 22.4 billion, while the amount paid for personal and savings insurance hit EGP 24.4 billion.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).