Egypt is developing a national employment strategy aimed at creating new jobs and equipping its workforce with the skills needed for the future, Labour Minister Mohamed Gobran said Sunday.

The strategy, a collaboration with the International Labour Organization, will identify steps to create jobs both domestically and abroad, Gobran told attendees at the fifth Conference of Egyptians Abroad.

“Our goal is to develop the necessary skills for current jobs and to anticipate future job requirements,” he said. “We aim to link economic growth with the ability to create new job opportunities.”

The minister emphasised the importance of cooperation between Egyptian communities abroad and the ministry’s labour representation offices to provide job opportunities for Egyptian youth overseas.

“The ministry is ready to participate in any conference or event for foreign companies to achieve this goal,” Gobran said.

The labour ministry is also working to enhance its labour representation offices abroad while continuing to provide support and protection for Egyptian workers overseas.

Gobran said the government is committed to building and qualifying the Egyptian workforce to keep pace with the country’s new investment climate.

“The political leadership has focused on developing human resources and skills, increasing spending on investment in human capital and focusing on health, education, training, and providing decent work,” he said.

The minister added that the ministry is intensifying its efforts to provide skilled labour with internationally recognised certifications.

Organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, the conference aims to strengthen ties with Egyptians living abroad and improve services provided to them.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

