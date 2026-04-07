Arab Finance: The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG Holding) has approved at its latest meeting on the group's disbursement of EGP 618.196 million in total cash dividends for 2025, according to a bourse filing.

Therefore, the real estate developer will pay out EGP 0.30 per share over two installments worth EGP 0.15 per share each.

The first installment will be paid at least as of May 31st, while the second is set to be paid as of July 31st.

In 2025, the group recorded 43% higher consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 18.201 billion, compared to EGP 12.769 billion in 2024.

TMG Holding was recently included in Forbes Middle East’s ranking of Egypt’s 50 most valuable listed companies for 2026, with a market value of $3.8 billion.